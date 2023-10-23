Humaima Malick says, ‘Being feminist doesn’t mean women should avoid cooking’

Humaima Malick, a well-known TV and film actress, has stated that being a feminist does not entail that women should forego cooking or preparing meals for their family members.

In a recent interview, the actress discussed her career, her thoughts on feminism, and her role in the continuing drama ‘Jindu.’

Humaima Malick plays an independent Rajasthani lady in ‘Jindu,’ and her performance has received widespread recognition.

When asked if the drama was labelled as feminist because of its representation of an independent woman, she responded, “While fans may see it as feminist, she prefers to refer to it as a drama featuring courageous women.”

“In Pakistan, the concept of feminism has been misinterpreted, being a feminist doesn’t mean women should refrain from traditional household chores like cooking,” she added.

In her view, “all these household tasks represent the essence of womanhood and it is erroneous to consider them as demeaning or beneath women.”

She stated that women may flourish in both their occupations and their home obligations, claiming that “it is incorrect to assume that feminism implies that women will not participate in cooking or other domestic tasks.”

