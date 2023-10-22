IPPA Awards 2023: Complete List of Winners

IPPA Awards held in Manchester.

The IPPA Awards have been a platform for celebrities and artists to gain recognition for several years. This year, they organized a grand event in Manchester, attended by stars like Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari, Ahsan Khan, Ayesha Omar, Adnan Siddiqui, and Yashma Gill. The event acknowledged their work and featured vibrant performances.

The IPPA 2023 winners have been announced, and there were definitely some surprising victories among them.

FILM:

Best Film- London Nahi Jaunga

Best Film Actor- Humayun Saeed (London Nahi Jaunga)

Best Film Actress- Mehwish Hayat (London Nahi Jaunga)

Best Director- Ehteshamuddin (Dum Mastam)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role- Sohail Ahmed (London Nahi Jaunga)

DRAMA:

Best Drama- Sinf e Aahan

Best Director- Saif e Hassan (Sang e Mah)

Best Actor Male- Ahsan Khan (Mere Humnasheen)

Best Actor Female- Hania Aamir (Sang e Mah)

Best Supporting Actor- Samiya Mumtaz (Sang e Mah)

Best On-Screen Couple- Ahsan Khan And Hiba Bukhari (Mere Humnasheen)

Life Time Achievement Award:

Winner- Atiqa Odho

IPPA Star Of The Year:

Winner- Sheheryar Munawar

