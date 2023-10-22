Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IPPA Awards 2023: See Pictures And Videos

IPPA Awards 2023: See Pictures And Videos

Articles
Advertisement
IPPA Awards 2023: See Pictures And Videos

IPPA Awards 2023: See Pictures And Videos

Advertisement
  • IPPA Awards 2023 held in Manchester.
    Advertisement
  • Stars like Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Hiba Bukhari, Hania Aamir, Komal Meer attended.
    Advertisement
  • Event featured performances by Ahsan Khan, Humaima Malick, Ali Rehman Khan, Komal Meer, Amar Khan, and more.
    Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s award show season, and after the Lux Style Awards, we have the IPPA Awards 2023. Held in Manchester, this event drew numerous celebrities and prominent figures.

Award shows are an annual tradition to acknowledge and celebrate talent and great projects from the year.

IPPA Awards have been recognizing excellence in the industry for the past few years, and this year, it saw the attendance of some of our most prominent stars.

Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Hiba Bukhari, Hania Aamir, Komal Meer, and many other stars were present this year. The event featured impressive performances by Ahsan Khan, Humaima Malick, Ali Rehman Khan, Komal Meer, Amar Khan, and more. Here are some pictures and highlights from the event, including the performances.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by lollywoodspace (@lollywoodspace)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Irfanistan 🧿 (@irfanistan)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ETrends.pk (@etrendsdotpk)

Advertisement

Also Read

IPPA Awards 2023: Complete List of Winners
IPPA Awards 2023: Complete List of Winners

IPPA Awards held in Manchester. Event acknowledged their work and featured vibrant...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story