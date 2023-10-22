IPPA Awards 2023: See Pictures And Videos

IPPA Awards 2023 held in Manchester. Advertisement

It’s award show season, and after the Lux Style Awards, we have the IPPA Awards 2023. Held in Manchester, this event drew numerous celebrities and prominent figures.

Award shows are an annual tradition to acknowledge and celebrate talent and great projects from the year.

IPPA Awards have been recognizing excellence in the industry for the past few years, and this year, it saw the attendance of some of our most prominent stars.

Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Hiba Bukhari, Hania Aamir, Komal Meer, and many other stars were present this year. The event featured impressive performances by Ahsan Khan, Humaima Malick, Ali Rehman Khan, Komal Meer, Amar Khan, and more. Here are some pictures and highlights from the event, including the performances.

Take a Look:

