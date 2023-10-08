Janhvi Kapoor Shares Stunning Pack of Portraits on Instagram

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor shares a fresh series of photos on her Instagram.
  • Her caption, “pack up portraits of a dreamer,” adds intrigue to the post.
  • Janhvi exudes timeless elegance in a green corset top.
Janhvi Kapoor recently treated her Instagram followers to a fresh series of photos, each one oozing timeless elegance.

Accompanying these captivating snapshots was her intriguing caption, “pack up portraits of a dreamer.”

In these images, Janhvi effortlessly radiates sophistication while dressed in a green corset top. She opted for a subtle, natural makeup look, skillfully applying a soft brown eyeshadow to enhance her eyes, delicately accentuating her cheekbones with blush, creating sharp contours to define her features, and finishing off her look with a gentle, nude pink lip shade.

Her cascading locks of hair further contribute to her overall enchanting appearance in these photographs.

Janhvi Kapoor Photos Below:

Janhvi Kapoor Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Photos

