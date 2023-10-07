Kareena Kapoor Teases Fans with BTS Photo from “Singham Again” Set

Kareena Kapoor has begun shooting for Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” after her performance in “Jaane Jaane.”

She shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on her social media account.

The photo shows Kareena standing calmly while a car appears to be flying in front of her.

Kareena wrote in the caption: “Do I need to say who I am shooting for?

P.S.-He is one of my most favourite directors..This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …Ready Steady Go…@itsrohitshetty”

Ranveer Singh left a comment in the section below, “this is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU!”

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor shared on her Instagram story that she was in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City for a shoot. She’s working on Rohit Shetty’s action thriller, which stars Ajay Devgn as the main character. We previously learned that the movie will also include Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone, who will all be battling the villain, portrayed by Jackie Shroff. Akshay Kumar will make a special appearance in the film. “Singham Again” is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe.

On September 16th, Ranveer posted photos on his Instagram from the beginning of the shoot for “Singham Again.”

He wrote: “शुभारंभ ! All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe – SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor appeared in a mystery thriller called “Jaane Jaane,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Her upcoming projects include the thriller “The Buckingham Murders” by Hansal Mehta and “The Crew,” where she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

