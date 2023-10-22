Katrina, Kriti, Janhvi, & Rashmika Stun in Traditional Attire at Airport

Actresses included Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sonakshi Sinha.

On a Sunday afternoon near Mumbai’s Kalina airport, traffic came to a standstill due to the presence of popular Bollywood actresses, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sonakshi Sinha.

These leading ladies were elegantly attired in beautiful sarees and suits as they departed for an undisclosed destination.

Janhvi appeared absolutely gorgeous in a pink-purple saree featuring an intricate blouse, complemented by a lovely adornment of gajra in her hair.

She gracefully posed for the photographers before her departure. Kriti, a National Award recipient, also donned a pink saree with a floral pattern and graciously smiled for the paparazzi.

See the photos below:

Katrina Kaif’s complete ensemble eluded the camera’s lens, but it appeared that she was donning a pink-red floral suit. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, graced the occasion in a saree that featured shades of red and pink, with her hair elegantly tied up in a bun.

Sonakshi, on the other hand, stood out in a vibrant red dress, while Rashmika diverged from the color theme by wearing a stunning golden gown.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to commence the second filming phase of her forthcoming pan-Indian movie “Devara.” Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Jr. NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

According to a source, Janhvi is set to commence the second shooting schedule for the movie “Devara” alongside NTR JR on October 24.

Initially, the actress participated in the first schedule, which lasted for just three days. Preceding this, she will have a busy shooting stint for the project in Goa starting in October, and this schedule is expected to run for approximately three to four months until January.

Kriti Sanon received the National Award for her outstanding performance in the movie “Mimi.”

Her most recent appearance was in “Ganapath” alongside Tiger Shroff, which was released just this past Friday.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects include “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan, as well as “Merry Christmas” with Vijay Sethupathi and “Jee Le Zaraa” featuring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Shilpa was last featured in the film “Sukhee,” which unfortunately did not make a significant impact at the box office.

