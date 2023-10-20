Kiara Advani Reflects on ‘Kabir Singh,’ Says It Highlights Toxic Relationship

Kiara Advani made her debut in showbiz with the forgettable flick Fugly.

It’s been over a decade since Bollywood star Kiara Advani made her debut in showbiz with the forgettable flick Fugly. Kiara, who has since acted in a few films, has made countless headlines; whether it’s her opulent wedding to fellow co-star Sidharth Malhotra, her flawless style sense, or her transformation from a shy Preeti to a strong-willed Katha, Kiara has proven she’s here to stay.

During an interview, she opened up about her personal life, professional decisions and the backlash that followed, as well as her next projects.

Kiara married fellow actor Sidharth in a beautiful ceremony in India in February of this year. The couple, who had often kept their romance private, didn’t truly confirm their dating until they married in an intimate celebration. In 2021, their love bloomed on the sets of the award-winning film Shershaah. The two played the lead pair and got close. Sid and Kiara’s rumoured relationship had been making news in every tabloid since then.

Kiara stated, “Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship,” the actor explained in the interview. However, she does not want to be limited to discussing her personal life. “We are both self-made actors who have carved out our own niches in the industry. It’s something we’ve worked so hard for, and we don’t want it to be taken away by shifting the attention to our personal life.”

“But, yes, it was a beautiful union, and, of course, we wanted to share it with everybody,” she said. “We are public people, and that comes with a certain amount of curiosity, which is OK. It’s even better. But it cannot detract from our task. We are actors first and foremost, and that is what we want to be recognized for.”

Kiara’s recent efforts have been well-received by the audience after the early hiccups. Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she co-starred with Karthik Aaryan, was praised by both fans and reviewers, with many claiming that it was Kiara’s greatest performance to date.

“So, the one thing that has not changed since the beginning is my decision-making process,” the actor says of her Bollywood adventure. She explains that she is increasingly being given more complex parts. “Today, when I meet people, it feels good when they want to work with me or have written a role with me in mind. The difference is that instead of four scripts, I now have ten to select from.”

Kiara went on to say that if she isn’t taking notes on her role or getting excited about arriving on set, she won’t commit. “That’s how I’ve always looked at it because making a movie is a huge commitment involving a lot of people’s investment, hard work, and energy. So I guess I should go all in. Whatever happens later, whether it succeeds or fails, it will be a learning experience. It’s all part of the process and trip.”

Kiara admitted that despite having multiple commercial hits, she still does not feel confident as an actor. “Not really,” she added. “In fact, not at all. I was just thinking about it the other day. My selections were riskier when I first began out. I took those selections just for the sake of doing something new.”

“The roles I’ve played have always shed light on my thought process and where I’ve been at different stages of my life,” she continued. “I want critical acclaim, and these jobs provided me with a great deal of happiness and fulfilment. I’ve started making movies where the role as an actor is exciting and fulfilling, but it’s also a film that you can watch with your entire family and it still leaves you with a thought,” she says.

“I think I’m very, very proud of Satyaprem Ki Katha,” Kiara said of her recent film. “I’m pleased I went through with it. It has brought me the most fulfilment. It appears to be a significant step in the right direction.”

Kabir Singh, Kiara’s 2019 film, earned both praise and criticism. The actress has previously been criticized for playing a ‘weak’ role in the film, Preeti. Kiara, on the other hand, insists on explaining the position four years later.

“I have never played a character I didn’t like,” she stressed. “I’d better not do the movie if I don’t like my character. We must realize that there are different kinds of people. We can’t cancel everyone,” she said explaining that while some people found Kabir Singh repulsive, it did draw attention to toxic relationships. “It would be problematic if Kabir Singh did not initiate a conversation. But it did, which is fantastic. We can only learn from it. That is what is important.”

She revealed “discovering various aspects of myself through my work.” She remarked, “I am evolving with each film, not just as an actor but as a person.”

