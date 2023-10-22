Koffee with Karan 8: Ranveer Singh’s Secret Engagement to Deepika Revealed

Leaked promo of Koffee with Karan Season 8 features Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, all dressed elegantly in black.

The premiere of this episode is set for Thursday, October 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan, usually known for colorful attire, opts for a classic black suit for this episode.

In the leaked promo circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Karan deviates from his usual colorful attire and opts for a classic black suit to host “Bollywood royalty” Deepika and Ranveer for their debut appearance on the Koffee couch.

As the two actors share a close proximity, both dressed in black, Karan compliments them as “smoking hot.” Ranveer responds in a humorous manner, saying, “Thanks, you thirsty uncle.”

In an astonishing moment on “Koffee with Karan 8,” Karan expressed his surprise and questioned Ranveer about his secret engagement to Deepika in 2015, three years before their private wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer confirmed the engagement, nodding and explaining that he proposed to Deepika at that time to ensure that no one else would beat him to it. The episode will also feature the couple sharing their wedding footage for the first time.

Advertisement Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan pic.twitter.com/mwHUwTLBdN — elitestanning (@elitestanning) October 22, 2023

During the notorious Rapid Fire round on “Koffee with Karan,” when Karan asked Deepika about the possibility of dating Rocky Randhawa, the vibrant character portrayed by Ranveer in Karan’s recent directorial project, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” she humorously responded that she’s already married to Rocky Randhawa, playfully highlighting the resemblance between Ranveer’s on-screen character and his real-life persona.

During the Rapid Fire segment, Karan asked Deepika about her best on-screen chemistry besides Ranveer, to which she surprised both Karan and Ranveer by mentioning, “With Hrithik, and everyone is in for a treat.”

This revelation pertains to Deepika’s upcoming pairing with Hrithik Roshan in the action film “Fighter,” directed by Sidharth Anand, scheduled for release on January 25, 2024.

Additionally, Deepika’s upcoming projects include “Kalki 2898 AD” and “Singham Again,” while Ranveer will be featured in “Don 3.”

