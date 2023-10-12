Mawra Hocane, Fahad Mustafa Discuss The Importance Of Mental Health

Fahad Mustafa spoke briefly about the mental health of other artists.

Fahad Mustafa spoke briefly about the mental health of other artists in the entertainment sector while appearing in Momin Saqib’s show. It’s up to you whether he was kidding or not. “I believe there is no one in the industry to whom one can go for relationship advice because they are all victims of mental health.” “Everyone has problems,” the celebrity remarked.

Momin pushed back, questioning if the showbiz is actually plagued by problems. “It’s the nature of our work,” Fahad explained. “What exactly is our job?” Someone sees you and judges you based on your appearance, voice, and current appearance. Today, I wore the shirt I wore two days ago; someone has already posted the video, and I spotted it on the way…As a result, we’re stuck on various themes. Why would you seek counsel? Take guidance from a family member.”

On World Mental Health Day, Mawra Hocane turned to Instagram to discuss the same topic in a much more solemn tone. “I have spent the last three years of my life focusing on this little girl. the actor wrote with a video of a younger version of herself. She further added, “She needed to heal, to rest, to be with herself…To walk away from the noise and the lights…Find that light within instead…To work just enough for joy and not find validation in exhaustion…Most importantly, she wanted to be ‘home’ and home she was after many many many years.”

Mawra was hinting to the kid she used to be, now her inner child, and emphasizing the need to heal the same. Many mental health specialists discuss the concept of healing one’s inner child by providing them with the love they lacked or desired. Because one’s inner child is a part of oneself, this is an unintentional act of self-love that aids in the healing of the adult self as well.

She stressed further, “Don’t shy away from making yourself a priority. If 2020 taught me anything, it was to not ignore my inner voice, to listen to my body, to chase happiness and nothing else because, at the end of the day, it’s all that matters…Sending love and strength to those who still suffer in silence.”

Constructive discussions on the topic will surely continue to be crucial as long as the world struggles with the idea of healing by paying attention to one’s mental health.

