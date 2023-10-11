Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey

Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique
Mawra Hocane began her career at a young age and gained recognition through successful dramas and a Bollywood film.
She’s become an inspiration by pursuing her studies and becoming a lawyer, alongside running her own business.
Now, she focuses on projects with valuable lessons, has reduced her public presence, and chooses to avoid excessive publicity. On World Mental Health Day, she shared her personal journey.
Mawra mentioned that from 2020 onward, she has been focused on self-improvement, emotional healing, and self-care.
After a three-year journey, she has now reached a peaceful and content stage in her life. Mawra also shared a lovely childhood photo and reflected on her path leading her back to where she belongs.
