Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey

Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey

Articles
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey

Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey

Advertisement
  • Mawra Hocane achieved fame early in her career through successful dramas.
  • Mawra now focuses on projects with valuable lessons, has reduced her public presence, and chooses to avoid excessive publicity.
  • On World Mental Health Day, Mawra shared her personal journey.
Advertisement

Mawra Hocane began her career at a young age and gained recognition through successful dramas and a Bollywood film.

She’s become an inspiration by pursuing her studies and becoming a lawyer, alongside running her own business.

Now, she focuses on projects with valuable lessons, has reduced her public presence, and chooses to avoid excessive publicity. On World Mental Health Day, she shared her personal journey.

Mawra mentioned that from 2020 onward, she has been focused on self-improvement, emotional healing, and self-care.

After a three-year journey, she has now reached a peaceful and content stage in her life. Mawra also shared a lovely childhood photo and reflected on her path leading her back to where she belongs.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by MAWRA 👑 (@mawrellous)

Also Read

Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique
Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan achieved a significant victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI World...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story