Mirzapur & Fukrey Makers Team Up For Upcoming Thriller ‘Paan Parda Zarda’

Paan Parda Zarda, yet another promising web project, has just been unveiled. Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Tailang, Manu Rishi, and Sushant Singh are just a few of the series’ impressive ensemble cast members. The suspenseful series is set against the backdrop of Central India’s illicit opium trade.

The series looks to be a potent source of entertainment with its riveting tale of shifting allegiances and battle lines established between family and loved ones. Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment are supporting the action-packed mafia drama Paan Parda Zarda. Together with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co., the outstanding series will be planned and created.

Jyoti Deshpande and Namit Sharma collaborated to produce the show. On Jio Studios’ official social media website, an update was posted as the show began production. “We are thrilled to announce, Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment bring together top creative talent for our next magnum opus – web series Paan Parda Zarda set against the world of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. The show goes on the floor today so stay tuned as the thrilling ride is about to begin.”

This series will encompass a great creative team of makers including ace directors Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur and Inside Edge) and Shilpi Dasgupta along with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise), Suparn S Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain, Family Man and Rana Naidu) and talented writer duo Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal (Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, Brahmastra), Radhika Anand and Vibha Singh. The epic series will take place at prominent sites around Central India.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for the Fukrey series, said in a release, “Paan Parda Zarda is a labor of love that has been created after years of research and writing prep.” The audience will enjoy witnessing the drama unfold in a previously unknown setting. This is a wonderful occasion for Gurmmeet Singh, Shilpi Dasgupta, and me since telling this narrative to an audience has long been a goal of ours.”

“We are excited about embarking on a brand-new journey with Paan Parda Zarda in collaboration with Jio Studios,” said series co-director Gurmmeet Singh. It is page-turning entertainment with elements of love tale, adventure, and family drama set against the backdrop of illicit opium smuggling in Central India. The intertwined connections are the core to this series, which was developed from an original plot devised by Showrunner and Co-Director Shilpi Dasgupta and refined by a brilliant writing team. We can’t wait to start filming with our incredible cast and team.”

Suparn S Varma, a writer, expressed her experience, saying, “Creating the romantic and violent world of Paan Parda Zarda was liberating.” Our creativity gave life to people and events that deviated from the norms of cinema. The series also provided me with the opportunity to cooperate with old and new friends, which was an extra bonus that made the process incredibly fulfilling.”

