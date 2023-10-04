Mohammad Yousuf Shares His Inspiring Journey to Islam

Mohammad Yousuf was born Christian but converted to Islam in 1999.

He was inspired by the example of Saeed Anwar, a devout Muslim cricketer.

He initially hid his conversion from his family and community for three years.

Advertisement

Mohammad Yousuf, a former Pakistani cricketer who began his career in March 1998, originally followed the Christian faith and was known as Yousuf Yohana, with his father named Yohana Maseeh.

He represented the Pakistani cricket team for over a decade and retired in 2010. Following his retirement, he transitioned into coaching the Pakistan cricket team. Mohammad Yousuf is content in his married life and has children, including a married daughter.

Recently, the talented player appeared on a podcast, where he shared the remarkable story of his conversion to Islam.

Speaking about Islam, Muhammad Yousuf mentioned, “Hidayat is in Allah’s hand, the best blessing of Allah is Kalma and guidance, if you have all the wealth without the real guidance (Kalma), your wealth is useless. If you recite Kalma and accept Islam, you will definitely go to Jannah, it is a known fact and the biggest benefit of Islam. I accepted Islam and hid it for three years. Also, I started visiting Molvi Faheem Sahab, who used to talk about Allah’s message. I was taking interest in Allah’s message and my real source of inspiration was Saeed Anwar, when I was ready to accept Islam, he made me recite the Kalma and took me to Molvi Faheem, I actually got Inspiration from Saeed Anwar because he became a practicing Muslim who followed the Sunnah properly, although, he is a born Muslim but he became a devotee. I recited Kalma from Saeed Anwar. I had to hide it for good three years, I actually used to make cross after making a century because I was instructed to hide it from people.”

He further said, “After I accepted Islam, my family was angry with me, my community got angry with me, they are still angry with me and I don’t mind this thing, obviously, I was part of them and changed my religion completely, initially, my parents were angry but father was a simple man, he said, ‘its okay, if you have accepted Islam’. My father also accepted Islam before dying, I went to him, he recited Kalma, it is Allah’s biggest blessing that my father accepted Islam. My mother was also lucky enough to have accepted Islam. My wife also accepted Islam by choice after proper learning. He also said that he grew beard on the wish of his mentor.”

Also Read Sanya Malhotra Expresses Concern Over Hania Aamir’s Fall Video Hania Aamir is a popular Pakistani actress. The video spread rapidly on...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.