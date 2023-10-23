Netizens Criticize Chahat Fateh Ali Khan For Flirting With Mehwish Hayat

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently a well-known Pakistani celebrity.

He is well-known for his hilarious and enthralling shows on private occasions.

His most recent appearance was at the IPPA Awards.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently a well-known Pakistani celebrity famous for his singing skills. He got to prominence due to his name’s eerily similarity to that of ace Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He is well-known for his hilarious and enthralling shows on private occasions. He lives in exile and frequently appears in public. His most recent appearance was at the IPPA Awards, which took place Friday night in London.

His video from the IPPA award has just gone viral on social media. When Chahat was called on stage for the performance, he began flirting with Mehwish Hayat. He further stated that Mehwish Hayat was blushing due to his performance. Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahsan Khan were also present on the stage. Watch the video:

Fans are mocking Chahat Fateh Ali Khan after witnessing his bizarre stage act. They also criticized Pakistani award programs for inviting him to receive an award. A few supporters make amusing remarks. praising his confidence level. Read all of the comments below:

