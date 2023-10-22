Pakistan & Turkey Unveil Teaser for Joint Production ‘Selahaddin Eyubi’

“Selahaddin Eyubi” is an upcoming grand historical series produced as a collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey.

The notable individuals behind this series encompass Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Dr. Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah.

This period drama is set to depict the remarkable life of the Muslim leader, Sultan Selahaddin Eyubi. The series is scheduled to be broadcast on TRT 1.

The series’ production has commenced, with the prominent Turkish actor Uğur Güneş taking on the role of the main lead character.

Uğur Güneş made his debut in the renowned Turkish series “Ertugrul,” which aired on TRT.

The filming for this drama is taking place on a remarkable 200-acre set designed to recreate the ancient city of Damascus, complete with mosques, bazaars, palaces, and residential structures. The series boasts a large and diverse cast and crew.

Teaser Below:

Turkish viewers are showing a positive response to the series trailer, and they are expressing their thoughts on the importance of Muslim history.