Pakistani Netflix Debut: Fawad, Mahira, Sanam, and Ahad in lead roles

Netflix’s first Pakistani series, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir.

Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait LoOpens in a new window.

The series is directed by Momina Duraid, who has previously directed successful Pakistani dramas like “Bin Roye” and “Chand Tara.”

Advertisement

For the first time ever, Pakistan is about to launch its own unique series on Netflix. As reported by Variety, the upcoming show called “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” will star renowned actors like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir in key roles. This groundbreaking series will be Netflix’s initial venture into Pakistani content, and with its star-studded cast, it’s set to captivate viewers worldwide.

Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s well-received 2013 Urdu novel of the same name, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” tells the story of Sikandar, a brilliant Harvard law student whose life unexpectedly changes, causing him to distance himself emotionally from others. During his time in Italy, he crosses paths with Liza, a talented artist full of energy but carrying a troubled history. Their chance meeting weaves their destinies together in a deep and meaningful tale of human connection.

The cast is a star-studded lineup of Pakistani entertainment, with the charming Fawad Khan and beloved Mahira Khan reuniting after their huge success in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” Pakistan’s highest-grossing film. Sanam Saeed, who has previously acted with Fawad in “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” and the upcoming series “Barzakh,” joins them along with Ahad Raza Mir, recognized for his roles in Netflix’s “Resident Evil” and BBC’s “World on Fire” Season 2.

“Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” is led by Momina Duraid Films, under the direction of Momina Duraid. The production company’s previous projects like “Bin Roye,” “Chand Tara,” and “Fairytale” reflect Momina Duraid’s talent in creating heartfelt and genuine stories. The series has received approval from Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team, emphasizing Netflix’s dedication to diverse storytelling in the region.

The production, with scenes shot in Italy, the UK, and Pakistan, offers captivating scenery and a culturally vibrant setting for the upcoming drama. While the precise streaming release date is still unknown, anticipation is steadily growing.

Farhat Ishtiaq, a gifted writer, has seen her literary work translated into successful television dramas such as “Humsafar,” “Mere Humdum Mere Dost,” “Matae Jaan Hai Tu,” “Diyar-e-Dil,” “Bin Roye,” and “Yaqeen Ka Safar” on Pakistani screens.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the upcoming Netflix series “Heeramandi,” created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will transport audiences to the backdrop of pre-independence India, specifically the Heeramandi area in Lahore, now located in Pakistan.

Also Read Watch: Madhuri Dixit’s ‘What Jhumka’ Dance Video Goes Viral Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood icon, is known as the "Dhak Dhak Girl."...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.