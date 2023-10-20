Pakistani Stars Stand in Solidarity with Palestine During War

Pakistani celebrities are using social media to support Palestine and call for peace as the Israel-Palestine conflict escalates.

As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues, these Pakistani celebrities are adding their voices to a worldwide plea for peace, kindness, and a stop to the violence that has harmed many innocent people.

Famous Pakistani actress Sajjal Ali used her official Instagram account to show her support for Palestine by sharing a series of posts.

The famous Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi posted a picture on her Instagram, holding a sign that said, “Free Palestine.”

She also shared a message in the form of a text-based Story, stating “I stand with Palestine,” and added “Gaza” with an emoticon signifying a drop of blood – emphasizing the human suffering in the region.

The well-known musician Momina Mustehsan also spoke up.

She wrote a sincere message on her Instagram Story, asking Egypt and Jordan to consider the safety of children trapped in the conflict and allow them to pass safely.

Singer Asim Azhar showed his support for Palestine on Instagram by sharing his feelings about the situation in his Instagram Story, “If you bomb a hospital. And still claim to be the victim. Speechless.”

He added the “Free Palestine” hashtag to his post.

Actor Adnan Malik posted a video from a news website that showed the heartbreaking bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

He commented, “Attacking hospitals now…,”.

Iqra Aziz, a well-known personality in the Pakistani entertainment world, shared a touching story on her social media that was originally posted by someone else.

The initial story reflects about the heartbreaking loss of young lives in the conflict, mentioning “A growing total of babies, toddlers, and children have been killed so far.”

The heartfelt message continued to stress how incredibly difficult it must be for parents to witness their children suffering and dying in the violence.

Iqra also posted a touching message that said “You don’t have to be a Muslim to stand with Palestine. You have to be a human,” Highlighting the worldwide message for kindness and caring for one another.

