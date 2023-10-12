Saba Qamar, Hania Aamir, Others Express Support For Palestine Amid Israel-Gaza War

Hania Aamir and Saba Qamar shared their profound empathy with Palestine.

Numerous people throughout the world, including well-known celebrities, have expressed concern over the situation in Palestine. Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in a great deal of hardship for the Palestinian people as well as the loss of many innocent lives. A number of famous people including Pakistani stars like Hania Aamir and Saba Qamar have used social media to share their profound empathy, promote peace, and demand a stop to the bloodshed in the area.

The activist and philanthropist supermodel Gigi Hadid expressed her thoughts and wishes for a peaceful outcome on Instagram. She penned, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict, too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

Gigi emphasized once more that the objectives of the “Free Palestine” movement are not compatible with using violence and frightening innocent people. She argued for the acceptance of fundamental human rights, irrespective of nationality, religion, or race, and demanded an end to the cycle of retribution. She added, “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back-and-forth retaliation which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or [Israeli] deserves to be a casualty of, and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine [is] anti-Semitic.”

Gigi concluded, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict—too many of which are children.”

Zara Noor Abbas, a Pakistani performer, used her platform to raise awareness of the brutality and cruelty of war. She made a point of highlighting how dehumanizing government and corporate propaganda is. Killing any innocent person in conflict is horrible and cruel, she wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Killing any innocent in war is brutal and cruel. With the propaganda of governments and corporations, the world is being dehumanized. Ask yourself if you are letting even one innocent party being killed and feeling fine about it. The agenda is working on you. If you feel either party, right or wrong, children or mothers or infants or older people, can die to save the other party or side by it. The problem is war. And the innocents that will die with it.”

Actress Hania Aamir showed her support for the movement by posting stirring photos of herself taking part in Palestinian rights demonstrations that took place in Pakistan back in 2021. Hania Aamir is shown in the photographs holding posters with the words “We can’t breathe since 1948” which drew attention to the serious problems. “Ethnic cleansing, colonial occupation, genocide. Call it what it is!” The page that reposted her letter pleaded with everyone to utilize their platforms for Palestine and give as much as they can.

Frieha Altaf, a PR prodigy, also delivered a striking message about the desperate circumstances in Gaza. She wrote, “There is a special place in hell for those who deprive water to children. 1 million children #gazasiege.”

Saba Qamar, an actress, wrote on Twitter, “Palestine, forever Palestine!” While actor Armeena Khan reminded everyone that “no matter how badly you want to dehumanise people, they are still people.” She added on the micro-blogging platform now known as X, “There are no winners in a conflict, only bloodshed, extreme hurt, loss and unimaginable pain. How would you feel if you lost your child, a parent or a loved one? How would YOU feel? Have some shame and do not celebrate ANY death. These politicians need to be held to account for their blood games. Power does not last, neither do empires. History warns us over and over… let sanity prevail.”

Advertisement Palestine, Forever Palestine! 🇵🇸 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 11, 2023

Actor Ushna Shah provided a thought-provoking example to illustrate the hardship of the Palestinian people in a shared post. She wrote, “The easiest way to explain their current situation: Imagine someone lost their home so you let them crash at your place until they find a better place to stay; but after a short while they start bringing their friends and family to your house. And more people. And more. Then, they lock you in a room to make space for all the extra people and you’re only allowed to come out with their permission. You also have to ask them before you use your own kitchen, bathroom, windows, access food, go anywhere etc. Sometimes they will say yes and allow you to use your own things but most times they will deny you your request. And, if you ask for your home back, they will tell everyone how horrible you are and fight with you.”

An increasing sense of concern and sympathy for the ongoing Palestinian crisis can be heard in the words of these celebrities and many others all throughout the world. As the entire world observes these events, it is critical to support initiatives intended to bring about a peaceful conclusion and an end to the suffering experienced by the people of Palestine.

