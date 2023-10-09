Advertisement
Saba Qamar's Dazzling Look at LSA

Saba Qamar’s Dazzling Look at LSA

Articles
Saba Qamar’s Dazzling Look at LSA

Saba Qamar’s Dazzling Look at LSA

  • Saba Qamar impressed everyone with her bold fashion choice at the Lux Style Awards 2023.
  • She wore a modern white dress that radiated both intrigue and charm.
  • Qamar shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her preparations for the awards show on Instagram.
At the Lux Style Awards 2023, where Lollywood celebrities gathered for a glamorous evening, the red carpet turned into a showcase of style and sophistication.

Among the notable guests was the versatile actor and model, Saba Qamar, who impressed everyone with her bold fashion choice, leaving a lasting impression.

Saba Qamar has a talent for regularly astonishing and bringing joy to her fans, and she lived up to expectations at this year’s event. Her presence at the awards show was truly remarkable, as she took the ‘wow’ factor to new heights.

On Instagram, the actress from “Hindi Medium” shared a special behind-the-scenes glimpse into her preparations for the awards show. She revealed everything, from her skincare routine to makeup techniques, in a video, showing how she transformed into a glamorous red-carpet star.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Saba‘s gorgeous attire, a modern white dress that radiated both intrigue and charm. This attention-grabbing outfit consisted of a snug-fitting skirt matched with a decorated bralette, all gracefully paired with a voluminous gown adorned with stunning ruffles.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

“Bas zara sa Lux ????” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, fans and admirers expressed their love with heart emojis.

Regarding her recent work, Qamar has appeared in projects like Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. Her upcoming project is Serial Killer.

