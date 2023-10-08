Saira Banu’s Special Birthday Note for Gauri Khan

Saira Banu, a seasoned actress who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan.

Saira wished Gauri Khan a happy 53rd birthday on Instagram.

Saira described how Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan consistently supported her and Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu, a seasoned actress who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan and regards him as her son, used her Instagram Stories to extend birthday wishes to Gauri Khan, the producer and interior designer, on her 53rd birthday.

In her message, she highlighted Gauri’s transformation from a cheerful young woman to a stylish and trendsetting figure.

Saira shared a beautiful photo of Gauri on her Instagram Stories and added a message, “Many happy returns of the day Gauri Khan! We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar’s spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking, and a trendsetting woman. The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib.”

Describing how Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan consistently supported her and Dilip Kumar. Saira added, “@iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day.”

In a previous Instagram post, Saira Banu expressed that if she had a son, he would have resembled Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has been a source of comfort and support for Saira Banu following the passing of her husband, Dilip Kumar, and has always stood by her side.

Saira Banu discussed her initial thoughts about Shah Rukh, she shared on Instagram, “The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function…I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward….and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib….I said if my son had been there he would have been just like him.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are enjoying the success of his recent movie “Jawan,” where she worked as a co-producer. The film has earned over ₹1100 crore globally at the box office.

