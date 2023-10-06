Sajal Aly’s Mysterious Obsession With SRK: Is It Directed At Someone?

Is Sajal Aly’s love for Shah Rukh Khan directed towards her ex?

Sajal reposted a clip from SRK’s movie ‘Mohabatain’ on her Instagram.

Sajal Aly and prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir got divorced in 2020.

Is the fascinating Pakistani actress Sajal Aly‘s love with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan directed towards her ex-better half Ahad Raza Mir?

Sajal Aly has reposted a clip from Shahrukh Khan’s movie ‘Mohabatain’ on her Instagram handle, in which King Khan can be seen performing a romantic dance performance alongside beautiful fellow actress Aishwarya Rai on one of the movie’s most famous songs, ‘Humko Humi Say Chura Lo.’

During Sajal Aly’s video, King Khan and Aishwarya can be seen performing the following lyrics: “Tum Pay Marty Hain, Hum Marjayngy, Ye Sab Kehty Hain Hum Karjayngy.” (I love you. I’m willing to die for you. Everyone says everything. But I’ll do it anyhow)

We can’t help but notice that Sajal Aly has accidentally attacked her ex-husband Ahad Raza Mir by sharing the aforementioned section of the lyrics on her Instagram story, but her addition to the video also confirms the assumptions as she says in the video: “Shah Rukh he kar sakty hain.” (Only Shah Rukh Khan can pull this off)

In case readers are unaware, Sajal Aly and prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir got divorced in 2020 after two years of marriage, although their love story was well publicized in the public and entertainment world. It was rather upsetting for the fans to face the shock of the stars’ divorce, but it is also crucial to remember that the actual cause for the couple’s divorce has not yet come to light.

