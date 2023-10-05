Salman Khan and Arijit Singh Reconcile: Singer Spotted at Actor’s House

Family Love: Kareena Kapoor, Saif, & Taimur Join Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday Celebrations
Kareena Kapoor Khan lavished birthday love and admiration on her sister-in-law. Soha...
Actor Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh appear to have mended their relationship. On Wednesday night, Arijit Singh was photographed leaving Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai after a visit.
A video of their meeting has emerged online, sparking speculation among fans about a potential collaboration in the works.
“Recently, a video surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, capturing a car departing from Galaxy apartment, with the singer spotted inside. A fan of Salman Khan shared the video with the caption, ‘Arijit Singh seen at Salman Khan’s house today. What’s the story behind this?'”
Arijit singh Spotted at #SalmanKhan‘s house Today. What’s happening?? #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailerpic.twitter.com/tLPKUnEN2pAdvertisement
— MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 4, 2023
In response to the video, one commenter expressed their surprise, calling it “unexpected.” Another enthusiastic fan chimed in, saying, “I’ve been eagerly anticipating Arijit’s song in a Salman Khan movie.” Meanwhile, another user simply described the situation as “impossible.”
In 2014, at an award show hosted by Salman Khan, a rift between the actor and singer Arijit Singh began.
During the event, Arijit received an award, and as he went on stage, Salman quipped, “So gaye they (Were you asleep)?” In response, Arijit humorously remarked, “Aap logon ne sula diya (You have put me to sleep).”
Salman then playfully added that it wasn’t their fault if Arijit’s song “Tum Hi Ho” had the effect of making people fall asleep. This incident marked the start of their feud.
Following the incident, Salman Khan decided to remove Arijit Singh’s songs from his movies like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Kick,” and “Sultan.” The situation garnered significant media attention and controversy.
Subsequently, Arijit Singh extended an apology to Salman Khan, expressing his regret by saying, “Dear Mr. Salman Khan, I never anticipated that this would be the way I’d have to communicate with you. I’ve been attempting to reach out to you through texts and calls, desperately trying to clarify that I never intended to disrespect you. What transpired that night on the show was a result of the wrong timing and an inappropriate atmosphere. Nonetheless, I understand that you felt offended.”
“And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan since long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know. At Nita Ji’s place I only came back to apologize to you but you dint get it. No problem I apologize here in front of everyone but please it is a request.
“Please do not remove the song that I sang for you in Sultan. You want anyone else to sing this song, absolutely fine but keep a version at least. I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling. I don’t know why am I doing this I know the consequences,” he said.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.