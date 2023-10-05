Salman Khan and Arijit Singh Reconcile: Singer Spotted at Actor’s House

Following the incident, Salman Khan decided to remove Arijit Singh’s songs from his movies like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Kick,” and “Sultan.” The situation garnered significant media attention and controversy.

Subsequently, Arijit Singh extended an apology to Salman Khan, expressing his regret by saying, “Dear Mr. Salman Khan, I never anticipated that this would be the way I’d have to communicate with you. I’ve been attempting to reach out to you through texts and calls, desperately trying to clarify that I never intended to disrespect you. What transpired that night on the show was a result of the wrong timing and an inappropriate atmosphere. Nonetheless, I understand that you felt offended.”

“And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan since long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know. At Nita Ji’s place I only came back to apologize to you but you dint get it. No problem I apologize here in front of everyone but please it is a request.

“Please do not remove the song that I sang for you in Sultan. You want anyone else to sing this song, absolutely fine but keep a version at least. I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling. I don’t know why am I doing this I know the consequences,” he said.

