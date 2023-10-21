Advertisement
Shahid Afridi Expresses His Emotions After Sister’s Death

Articles
  • Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricket star and active humanitarian.
  • He recently lost his elder sister after she battled a long illness.
  • Afridi informed his followers about her illness and her passing on his official social media profiles.
Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricket star and active humanitarian, experienced a recent personal tragedy. His elder sister passed away after battling a long illness.

Shahid Afridi informed his followers about his sister’s illness and her passing on his official social media profiles.

He later expressed his emotions on his sports show and expressed gratitude for the support and prayers from his fans.

Continuing to discuss his sister, Shahid Afridi stated, “I thank Allah for my sister’s good life, my sister was 48, she saw many happy moments in life, she fulfilled her roles well in her life, our mother passed away too early so she took many responsibilities, I would remember her little beautiful things, she used to come to my place and would discuss a lot of the family problems. She would discuss her maids’ issues, she used to convince me for many things with her love, I would always remember this thing about her, also, I will meet her hereafter, In Sha Allah”

Fans expressed their support and offered prayers for Shahid Afridi. They also prayed for his sister’s soul, with some fans feeling sorrowful upon learning about her young age.

