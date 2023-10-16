Shahid Afridi Seeks Prayers for His Unwell Sister

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani cricketer, has shared distressing news about his sister’s hospitalization.

He has requested his fans and supporters to pray for her speedy recovery.

Fans from India and Pakistan are sending their prayers for her well-being.

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistani cricketer hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gained recognition for his aggressive batting skills.

He made his debut for the Pakistan cricket team in 1996 and quickly rose to fame due to his fearless and powerful batting style, earning the nickname “Boom Boom Afridi.”

In a memorable cricket moment, Afridi set a record by scoring a century in just 37 balls. He was known for his leg-spin bowling and all-round cricket abilities. Besides his cricket career, Afridi is a devoted family man who deeply cares for his wife, daughters, and siblings.

Recently, the cricketer shared some very distressing news with his fans. He reached out for their prayers as his sister’s health has taken a serious turn, leading to her hospitalization.

Shahid Afridi has conveyed that his sister is currently in a critical condition and is battling for her life. He shared the following message, “I am travelling back to see you soon my love, stay strong. My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, it will mean a lot. May Allah gives her speedy recovery and a long and healthy life Ya Rabb”.

Fans, supporters, and well-wishers are sending sincere prayers for the swift recuperation of Shahid Afridi‘s sister. Even fans from India are offering their prayers for her. We hope that Allah blesses his sister with a full and speedy recovery.

