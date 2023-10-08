Shahid Afridi says ‘Eating meat and IPL changed Indian cricket’

Afridi credits IPL and diet for India’s cricket shift from batsmen to bowlers.

He hails Ganguly, Dhoni, BCCI for improving Indian cricket.

Fast bowlers like Bumrah, Siraj highlight India’s talent investment.

Advertisement

In a recent interview on a local sports show, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi shared his perspective on the transformation of Indian cricket over the years.

Afridi attributed India’s shift from a nation known for producing exceptional batsmen to now creating formidable bowlers to factors such as participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and dietary changes.

Afridi remarked on the impressive evolution of cricket in India, highlighting that the country’s massive population of 1.4 billion has played a significant role in the change. While Pakistan was traditionally recognized for producing both quality bowlers and batsmen, Afridi stated that India has also been successful in nurturing talent in both aspects of the game.

However, Afridi humorously pointed out a specific change that has contributed to the development of Indian bowlers. He stated, “Their bowlers have now started eating meat, so they have gained strength,” implying that dietary choices have played a role in enhancing the physical capabilities of Indian cricketers.

Afridi credited former Indian captains, particularly Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, for their roles in improving the quality of cricket in India. He acknowledged Ganguly’s leadership and the changes he brought to the team, and Dhoni’s ability to unite and lead a team of experienced players.

Afridi also commended the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for making strategic investments in the development of cricket at the grassroots level. He emphasized that entrusting the domestic cricket system to cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing young talents. This investment has borne fruit, with India consistently producing exceptional cricketers.

Advertisement

Notably, India’s recent success in producing world-class fast bowlers, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, was highlighted by Afridi. He acknowledged that India’s investment in cricket infrastructure and talent identification has resulted in the emergence of top-quality pacers who have made a significant impact on the international stage.

Afridi’s comments shed light on the multifaceted factors contributing to India’s cricketing success, including the IPL’s role as a premier domestic league and dietary choices that have enhanced the physical prowess of Indian cricketers. India’s ability to balance its traditionally strong batting with a formidable bowling lineup has been a key driver of its cricketing achievements in recent years.

As India continues to produce exceptional cricketing talent, the world of cricket eagerly awaits the emergence of new stars and the further evolution of the sport in the country.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world