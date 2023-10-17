Shahid Afridi’s Sister Passes Away in Karachi

Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan’s National Cricket Team captain and player.

People always adored his playing and entertaining style.

He revealed the heartbreaking news about her sister’s death on Twitter.

Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan Men’s National Cricket Team captain and player. He has always had star status, and people adored his playing and entertaining style. People have been witnessing Shahid Afridi’s daughters grow up in front of their eyes, and his son-in-law, great bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, has also been in the spotlight. Yesterday, Shahid provided a heartbreaking update concerning his family.

His sister was in the hospital and was in critical condition. Shahid turned to Twitter to seek prayers for his beloved sister, sharing a photo from the hospital where she was being treated. Prayers came in at Shahid Afridi’s request. This is what he had requested.

I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb pic.twitter.com/CqvqNLCIEF — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 16, 2023

Shahid Aridi’s sister passed away today, and he revealed the heartbreaking news on Twitter. He relayed the sad news of her death and said that funeral prayers will be held at DHA Karachi.

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street… https://t.co/Ly4sK6XVGT Advertisement — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2023

As the Afridi family mourns this loss, condolences are flooding in from all over the world:

