Sonam Kapoor Takes Legal Action: YouTuber in Hot Water Over Satirical Video

Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood celebrity, has filed a lawsuit against a YouTuber who mocked the actress’s statements in one of her videos. According to the official notice, the video, which was shared by content created Raginyy, had a negative influence on Ms Kapoor’s reputation, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their fashion companies.

The ‘Aisha’ actress has teamed up with legal experts to prevent defamatory remarks, online harassment, and negative online reviews.

Raginyy posted the legal letter to her Instagram and YouTube accounts, captioning it “She who must not be named.”

“The reported content is unlawfully uploaded material owned by our client, Ms. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja,” the notification stated, referring to the video in which she mocked Sonam Kapoor.

The notice further stated. “These actions lack authorization from our clients. We kindly request that you remove the reported link and ensure that your platform is not used for such activities.”

The YouTuber was cautioned in the notification that if she did not comply with the request, Sonam Kapoor may take “necessary action to protect her reputation.”

Raginyy confirmed that the video, which allegedly provoked the legal warning, was a parody of Sonam Kapoor’s public declarations.

“The video was about some of the silly statements made by Sonam. However, in the beginning, I mentioned that everyone, including us, occasionally makes similar foolish statements. It’s a common human tendency to say silly things from time to time. In fact, I defended Sonam more than I ridiculed her in that video,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raginyy (@raginyy)

Raginyy had 6,000 YouTube followers at the time she received the notice. She stated that she lacked the finances and time to dispute notice from someone as powerful as Sonam Kapoor.

Following the issuance of the legal notification, many people on social media criticized the actress, claiming that the satirical video included nothing “offensive.”

Sonam Kapoor recently represented India in the UK-India Week 2023, which she was invited to by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On the professional front, Kapoor made her digital debut with the film ‘Blind,’ which intended to raise awareness on the lives of visually challenged people and create a forum for neglected voices.

