Sonya Hussyn addresses importance of Mental Health: ‘Mental health is a serious concern’

Sonya Hussyn, a Pakistani actress, addressed an audience in Karachi on World Mental Health Day, reminding her virtual fans to not just prioritize mental health in their life, but also to check in on others.

Tich Button took to Instagram to showcase photographs from her home and made an important remark on mental health for her admirers to consider.

“WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY,” the Tinkay Ka Sahara actress began in the caption.

Hussyn believes that talking about the topic and creating awareness is important in addressing the difficulties since mental health is critical and a “serious concern” in the globe. Furthermore, the actress urged her 3 million followers to “be kind to one another.”

“Mental health is a serious concern in our world of today,” she stated adding that it is especially concerning “in our country where most of us are suffering from one kind of mental stigma or other.”

“We should all do our very best to talk about this issue in greater detail and raise awareness on it and above all be kind to one another,” the Nazo actress said.

Sonya stressed, “that is the basis of humanity!!”

“I am truly Honoured to be a part of this meaningful event organized by the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at JPMC,” the celebrity remarked, expressing thanks for the incredible opportunity.

She stated, “It’s extremely important that we emphasize this cause, as people often find it hard to voice.”

