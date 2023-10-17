Tiger Shroff praises his co-star Kriti Sanon on National Award

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon debuted together in “Heropanti.”

Kriti Sanon recently won the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in “Mimi.”

Tiger Shroff congratulated Kriti on her achievement and discussed their reunion after nine years.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut with the movie “Heropanti in 2014,” where their on-screen chemistry resonated with audiences, earning them immense appreciation and love.

Subsequently, both actors embarked on successful career journeys, with Kriti recently achieving the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in “Mimi.”

She is set to be honored today for this achievement. Tiger Shroff recently extended his congratulations to her and also discussed their reunion after a nine-year break for their upcoming project, “Ganapath.”

After their collaboration in Heropanti, these two actors are set to share the screen once again in Ganapath, marking their reunion after nearly a decade apart.

Tiger spoke about their upcoming project today, on October 17th, and expressed his thoughts on working with the actress after such a prolonged hiatus.

He also commended her for her remarkable achievement in winning the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

“Firstly, congratulations to Kriti Sanon on the national award. Heropanti mein, tab choti bachi thi, ab superstar ban chuki hai. (In Heropanti, she was a small kid back then, now she has become a superstar). It was a wonderful experience. She has not changed. She has become a big star but she is just the same. 9 saal baad kaam kar rahe the (We were working together after 9 years) but it felt like we worked just yesterday,” Tiger mentioned.

The upcoming dystopian sports action film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is set to feature acclaimed actor Amitabh Bachchan in a leading role and is scheduled for release on October 20th.

This highly-anticipated movie will offer viewers a thrilling experience with its breathtaking action sequences and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Also Read Kriti Sanon Wins First National Award for ‘Mimi’ at Delhi Ceremony Kriti Sanon also received the Best Actress award for her role in... Advertisement