Urvashi Rautela Receives Message from iPhone Thief

Urvashi Rautela lost her iPhone at the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 14.

She posted a police complaint and asked for help on social media.

She received an email from someone who says they have her phone.

Advertisement

During the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela faced an unexpected situation. She lost her iPhone and sought help on social media, even posting a police complaint from October 15, 2023.

Now, the 29-year-old actress has shared a surprising update: she received an email from someone who says they have her real gold phone.

The email, sent on October 16, had a special request in it, ‘I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer.’

Urvashi Rautela gave a positive response by sharing a screenshot of the email on her Instagram Stories in an unusual situation.

Before this, Ms. Rautela had asked for help from the public when her gold iPhone went missing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during a big cricket game. She wanted anyone who found her phone to get in touch with her as she really needed their assistance.

The actress is using a regular phone while she waits for her precious gold iPhone to be returned. She’s even offered a reward for it and mentioned that the phone was last seen at a nearby mall.

Advertisement

Also Read Kiara Advani Reflects on ‘Kabir Singh,’ Says It Highlights Toxic Relationship Kiara Advani made her debut in showbiz with the forgettable flick Fugly. Kiara has...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.