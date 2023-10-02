Saba Azad Shares How She Manages Haters Amid Hrithik Roshan Relationship

Saba Azad is dating actor Hrithik Roshan.

Saba and Hrithik have been dating for over a year and are frequently seen together at family gatherings and trips.

Saba Azad, the star of the show “Who’s Your Gynac,” is in a relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. In a recent interview, she discussed the “frightening” paparazzi culture nowadays. She also shared her experience of receiving hate on social media due to her personal life, which made her ‘feel like s***’.

Saba Azad said, “I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people’s lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job.”

Rumors were circulating recently that Saba and Hrithik were getting married. However, it’s important to note that last year, a false report had wrongly suggested that they were planning to live together.

Regarding the mean comments she got after her relationship with Hrithik became known, Saba Azad discussed the negativity she faced.

Saba said, “It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Hrithik and Saba started dating in the beginning of last year. Saba frequently joins Hrithik for family gatherings, special occasions, and trips. They spent Christmas 2022 together while on a family vacation in Europe, along with Hrithik’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, and his cousins.

Hrithik Roshan was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan in December 2000. They had two sons, Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, born in 2008. However, they got divorced in 2014. Even after their divorce, they still work together to take care of their sons as co-parents.

