Watch: Mahira Khan’s First Look After Marriage

Mahira Khan appeared for the first time after her wedding at Mashion Bazaar.

The event was a star-studded affair.

She was seen wearing her own clothing line @mbymahira.

The renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took the fashion world by storm as she appeared in her brand-new clothing line, @mbymahira, at the prestigious Mashion Bazaar.

The 37-year-old star, gave her appearance in an event where she chose to wear a white white dress, showcasing her timeless beauty and undeniable charm.

The event, which was nothing short of a star-studded affair, showcased her unique and exquisite collection that left fashion enthusiasts awestruck.

Mahira Khan, who is celebrated not only for her remarkable acting skills but also for her impeccable style, made her first public appearance after her marriage in a stunning outfit from her own label.

The actress exuded elegance and confidence as she graced the event in an attire that perfectly embodied the essence of @mbymahira.

Watch Below:

The actress’s marriage, which had remained a well-kept secret, added an extra layer of intrigue to the event, and fans and well-wishers eagerly awaited her post-marriage public appearance.

