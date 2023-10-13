Watch: Shahveer Jafry’s Wife, Ayesha Beig, Stuns in Black Saree

Advertisement Advertisement Ayesha Beig gained internet attention for her recent appearance.

She wore a striking black saree in a video shared on her social media.

The viral video showcased her in a black saree with delicate jewelry. Ayesha Beig, the wife of YouTube sensation Shahveer Jafry, recently captivated the internet with her striking appearance in a graceful black saree. In a video posted on her social media accounts, Ayesha showcased her impeccable fashion sense, leaving her followers in awe of her style and grace.

The video, which has swiftly gone viral across various social media platforms, showcases Ayesha Beig donning a stunning black saree paired with delicate jewelry.

Her choice of attire exudes classic elegance, making her the center of attention in the online fashion sphere.

See the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shahveer (@ayeshabeigs)

Fans and followers were quick to flood the comments section with compliments and praises for Ayesha’s impeccable style.

See Photos:

Advertisement

Recently, Jafry and his lovely wife wowed everyone with their stunning dance to the popular Bollywood song ‘Tere Vaaste’ at a family wedding, making the dance floor sizzle with their performance.

See the dance video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

In the video, both of them are dressed beautifully for their wedding performance, adding more glamour to it.

