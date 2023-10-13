Watch: Shahveer Jafry’s Wife, Ayesha Beig, Stuns in Black Saree

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig’s Wedding Dance Video Mesmerizes Fans
Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha delight fans with affectionate Instagram posts...
Ayesha Beig, the wife of YouTube sensation Shahveer Jafry, recently captivated the internet with her striking appearance in a graceful black saree.
The video, which has swiftly gone viral across various social media platforms, showcases Ayesha Beig donning a stunning black saree paired with delicate jewelry.
Her choice of attire exudes classic elegance, making her the center of attention in the online fashion sphere.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Fans and followers were quick to flood the comments section with compliments and praises for Ayesha’s impeccable style.
Recently, Jafry and his lovely wife wowed everyone with their stunning dance to the popular Bollywood song ‘Tere Vaaste’ at a family wedding, making the dance floor sizzle with their performance.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
In the video, both of them are dressed beautifully for their wedding performance, adding more glamour to it.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.