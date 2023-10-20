Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain’s Takes on Film Item Song Debate

Yasir Hussain’s Takes on Film Item Song Debate

Articles
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain’s Takes on Film Item Song Debate

Yasir Hussain’s Takes on Film Item Song Debate

Advertisement
  • Yasir Hussain believes there shouldn’t be bans on any TV shows or theater performances in Pakistan.
  • He thinks even shows with certain dances should be permitted since they are still happening secretly.
  • He believes people should have the freedom to decide what they want to watch.
Advertisement

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented celebrity known for his work in acting, directing, writing, and hosting. He enjoys exploring various creative avenues and is known for his outspoken and sometimes controversial opinions, which often gain attention. Recently, he appeared on shoe, where he expressed his views on various topics.

Yasir discussed the debate over item songs in movies, stating that while some argue they’re not part of our culture, they were present in older Urdu and Punjabi films.

He mentioned Madam Noor Jehan sang such songs in films, and item songs have been part of Pakistani cinema since its inception or even earlier. He also suggested that older stars could have performed them in movies.

Advertisement

Several up-and-coming actresses like Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Aamna Ilyas, and Sadaf Kanwal have stirred up discussions by performing item songs in movies.

Yasir Hussain expressed that he believes there shouldn’t be bans on any TV shows or theater performances in Pakistan.

He thinks even shows with certain dances should be permitted since they are still happening secretly. He believes people should have the freedom to decide what they want to watch.

Also Read

Mishi Khan Criticizes Pakistani Celebrities as “Shameful”
Mishi Khan Criticizes Pakistani Celebrities as “Shameful”

Mishi Khan is a renowned Pakistani TV host and actor. She criticizes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story