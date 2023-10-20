Yasir Hussain’s Takes on Film Item Song Debate

Yasir Hussain believes there shouldn’t be bans on any TV shows or theater performances in Pakistan.

He thinks even shows with certain dances should be permitted since they are still happening secretly.

He believes people should have the freedom to decide what they want to watch.

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented celebrity known for his work in acting, directing, writing, and hosting. He enjoys exploring various creative avenues and is known for his outspoken and sometimes controversial opinions, which often gain attention. Recently, he appeared on shoe, where he expressed his views on various topics.

Yasir discussed the debate over item songs in movies, stating that while some argue they’re not part of our culture, they were present in older Urdu and Punjabi films.

He mentioned Madam Noor Jehan sang such songs in films, and item songs have been part of Pakistani cinema since its inception or even earlier. He also suggested that older stars could have performed them in movies.

Several up-and-coming actresses like Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Aamna Ilyas, and Sadaf Kanwal have stirred up discussions by performing item songs in movies.

