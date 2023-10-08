Zeenat Aman Applauds Janhvi Kapoor’s Tribute to Her Iconic Look

Janhvi Kapoor recreates Zeenat Aman’s iconic look from the song “Laila Main Laila.”

Zeenat Aman praises Janhvi Kapoor’s recreation of her look.

Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor might be working together on a brand advertisement.

Janhvi Kapoor pleasantly surprised everyone on Sunday when she posted a video of herself. In the video, she was dressed in a style reminiscent of Zeenat Aman and even delivered a famous line from Zeenat Aman’s popular song “Laila Main Laila.”

Now, Zeenat Aman has reacted to Janhvi’s post, describing it as a beautiful tribute to one of her cherished outfits. Based on their social media posts, it appears that Janhvi and Zeenat might be working together on a brand advertisement.

On Instagram, Zeenat Aman shared a photo of herself where she’s holding a phone and has a happy expression on her face. In the caption, she wrote “Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits.”

She further added, “The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband… and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It’s just a trend.”

The experienced actress finished her message by asking Janhvi to give her a call, “Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there’s a thing or two that we can learn from one another – heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z.”

She wrote, and it seems there might be an upcoming partnership or collaboration related to this story, which will be revealed soon.

In response to Zeenat’s post, a fan wrote, “I love Gen Zeenat. It sounds timeless!” Another fan wrote, “Gen Z can never ever replace Gen Zeenat and that is for sure!” A fan comment , “Gorgeous as always!” “Love this collaboration!” read another comment on the post.

Zeenat Aman has just started using Instagram, and she’s been gaining a lot of fans by sharing thoughtful posts. She often posts rare, never-before-seen pictures from her time in movies and shares interesting stories about them.

