Salman Khan Surprises Sister with Hand-Painted Ayatul Kursi Gift

Salman Khan, the famous Bollywood actor, is not only talented in acting but also in painting. Surprisingly, he has never sold any of his paintings; instead, he either keeps them for himself or gives them as gifts to his close friends and family.

Salman Khan recently gave his sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, a very special gift. He painted Ayatul Kursi, a religious verse, and a prayer mat as an artwork for them. In an interview, Salman mentioned that the couple had asked him for a unique artwork that had a lot of positive energy and he gladly fulfilled their request.

Khan shared, “This is an artwork made by Salman Bhai himself. This part is a Muslim prayer Ayatul Kursi and these are the different poses of a namaz. So when we were doing up the house, we wanted a big art piece over here (on the wall). And I requested him, saying I want something that spreads a lot of energy. So he decided to do this for us. He gifted us this!”

Salman Khan, the famous actor from Dabangg, has loved painting since he was a kid. As he grew up, he got even better at it. He likes to show his feelings and ideas through his paintings, using different types of paints like oil and watercolors. His art shows what he thinks and how he sees the world.

