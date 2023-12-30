Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atif Aslam Drops Romantic Hit with Saboor Aly

Atif Aslam Drops Romantic Hit with Saboor Aly

Articles
Advertisement
Atif Aslam Drops Romantic Hit with Saboor Aly

Atif Aslam Drops Romantic Hit with Saboor Aly

Advertisement
  • Atif Aslam started with the debut album “Doorie.”
  • Atif released “Zindagi” with a classical vibe, showcasing Saboor Aly’s talent.
  • He is known for his diverse music styles.
Advertisement

Atif Aslam is a huge star in Pakistan who rose to fame with his debut album “Doorie” and has continued to achieve success. He’s known for maintaining high standards in his work and has a strong presence in both India and Pakistan, performing globally.

Atif is recognized as a prominent ambassador for Pakistan, admired for his talent, humility, and genuine nature.

Atif Aslam’s music is a delight for his fans, who eagerly await his new songs. In recent years, Atif has been trying out various music styles, to please his diverse fan base. Once again, he has impressed his audience with his latest release, “Zindagi.”

The song has a classical vibe and showcases the talent of the wonderful Saboor Aly.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Celebrate Their 4th Anniversary in Style
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Celebrate Their 4th Anniversary in Style

Iqra is a leading actress and Yasir is a multi-talented actor, director,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story