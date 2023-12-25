Chahat Fateh Ali Khan contest challenge to Bilawal Butto in elections for NA-128 Lahore

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces his participation in the 2024 General Elections.

Khan submits nomination paper for NA-128 constituency in Lahore.

He is Competing against Bilawal Bhutto and Khawaja Hasan.

Advertisement

Pakistani renowned singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced his candidacy for the 2024 general elections. He has submitted a nomination paper today for the NA-128 constituency in Lahore. He will be competing against Bilawal Bhutto and Khawaja Hasan in the constituency.

Chaht recently shared a video on her official Twitter account where he revealed about getting registered in the elections and spreading happiness around him.

In a heartfelt video message, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed the reason behind his participation in the general assembly elections. He shared that he intends to spread joy and positivity in the political world and make his fans happy.

Advertisement

Also Read Netizens Criticize Chahat Fateh Ali Khan For Flirting With Mehwish Hayat Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently a well-known Pakistani celebrity. He is...