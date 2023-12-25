Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan contest challenge to Bilawal Butto in elections for NA-128 Lahore

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan contest challenge to Bilawal Butto in elections for NA-128 Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan contest challenge to Bilawal Butto in elections for NA-128 Lahore

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan contest challenge to Bilawal Butto in elections for NA-128 Lahore

Advertisement
  • Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces his participation in the 2024 General Elections.
  •  Khan submits nomination paper for NA-128 constituency in Lahore.
  • He is Competing against Bilawal Bhutto and Khawaja Hasan.
Advertisement

Pakistani renowned singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced his candidacy for the 2024 general elections. He has submitted a nomination paper today for the NA-128 constituency in Lahore. He will be competing against Bilawal Bhutto and Khawaja Hasan in the constituency.

Chaht recently shared a video on her official Twitter account where he revealed about getting registered in the elections and spreading happiness around him.

In a heartfelt video message, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed the reason behind his participation in the general assembly elections. He shared that he intends to spread joy and positivity in the political world and make his fans happy.

Advertisement

Also Read

Netizens Criticize Chahat Fateh Ali Khan For Flirting With Mehwish Hayat
Netizens Criticize Chahat Fateh Ali Khan For Flirting With Mehwish Hayat

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently a well-known Pakistani celebrity. He is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story