Hira Mani compares Ranbir Kapoor to Sami Khan

Hira Mani’s Gratitude for the Bollywood Kapoor Family.

She expresses love for Ranbir’s daughter Raha Kapoor.

Sami Khan was happy with Hira’s comments.

Hira Mani, known for her fondness for the Bollywood Kapoor family, consistently expresses her admiration for them. Recently, when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt unveiled the face of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, Hira couldn’t help but shower the little one with love. Hira’s genuine affection for the Kapoor family shines through as she shares her thoughts on this heartwarming revelation.

Hira Mani thinks that Ranbir Kapoor resembles our very own Sami Khan. By writing in her Insta story she wrote “Why he looks like you Sami Khan all the time” She thinks both the stars have an uncanny resemblance and she shared this on her Instagram.

Sami Khan was happy with Hira’s comments and shared his appreciation for her kind comments through his own Instagram stories:

