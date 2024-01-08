Anoushey Ashraf Receives Call from Ertugrul Star Engin Altan Duzyatan

Anoushey is known for her stylish demeanor and excellent speaking abilities.

Anoushey Ashraf, a well-known Pakistani VJ, started her career early on, making her debut on Indus Music/MTV Pakistan. She belongs to the first batch of VJs in Pakistan who initiated live hosting for music channels.

Anoushey is loved for her stylish demeanor and excellent speaking abilities. Her intelligence and boldness make her a beloved figure in the Pakistani celebrity scene. Additionally, she gained significant fame by hosting the morning show “Chai, Toast or Host”.

Recently, Anoushey Ashraf shared on a talk show that she received a call from Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, famous for Ertugrul. This connection happened through her Turkish friend Murad.

Anoushey shared that she informed her Turkish friend Murad about the huge popularity of Turkish actor Engin in Pakistan, and it turned out that Murad was already Engin’s neighbor.

She said, “Murad was the one who conveyed my thoughts to Engin after that he called me, I could not pick his call because I was in the yoga class, then he called me again and talked to me, it was the eid day”.

