Edition: English
Edition: English

See Photos: Aiman and Minal Khan looks stunning in her brother Maaz Khan dholki

Articles
See Photos: Aiman and Minal Khan looks stunning in her brother Maaz Khan dholki

  • Aiman and Minal Khan, twin sisters, are preparing to welcome their first sister-in-law.
  • Maaz Khan is preparing for his wedding to Saba Rehman.
  • The first event, a family affair, marked the beginning of their journey together.
The fans adore Aiman Khan and Minal Khan as a twin sisters. As their families expand, Aiman, now a mother of two, and Minal, who recently welcomed her first child, are preparing to welcome their first sister-in-law. Aiman and Minal’s brother, Maaz Khan, is on the verge of tying the knot with Saba Rehman. The couple, deeply in love, has actively been preparing for their big day. The first event, filled with colors and love, has already taken place, marking the beginning of their joyful journey together.

Maaz and Saba actively celebrated their dholki as a family affair, dancing the night away with their loved ones. The Khan family relished the joyful occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasee Photography & Films (@yasee_photography)

Also Read

Aiman Khan advises parents on how to handle children on flights
Aiman Khan advises parents on how to handle children on flights

Aiman Khan started her career as a child. She often travels with...

Read More News On

