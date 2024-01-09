See Photos: Aiman and Minal Khan looks stunning in her brother Maaz Khan dholki

Aiman Khan advises parents on how to handle children on flights
Aiman Khan started her career as a child. She often travels with...
The fans adore Aiman Khan and Minal Khan as a twin sisters. As their families expand, Aiman, now a mother of two, and Minal, who recently welcomed her first child, are preparing to welcome their first sister-in-law. Aiman and Minal’s brother, Maaz Khan, is on the verge of tying the knot with Saba Rehman. The couple, deeply in love, has actively been preparing for their big day. The first event, filled with colors and love, has already taken place, marking the beginning of their joyful journey together.
Maaz and Saba actively celebrated their dholki as a family affair, dancing the night away with their loved ones. The Khan family relished the joyful occasion.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.