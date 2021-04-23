Adsense 970×250

Ex-skipper Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan with son in Dubai

Former skipper of Pakistan Cricket team Wasim Akram is known as the magnificent all-rounder in the world, through his brilliant batting and bowling skills.

Recently, Wasim Akram shared with his fan following that he is currently spending Ramadan in Dubai with his son.

Taking his Twitter account the former fast bowler said,

“Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, great city! Thanks, @dubaitourism @emirates.”

Meanwhile, Wasim also shared a lovely picture on his Instagram account where he was off to a quick run before Iftar.

“Missed my morning run but it was fun before iftar today,” he captioned his picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

Earlier, an Indian cricket analyst shared a photo with Wasim Akram which has gone viral on the internet, Pakistan team celebrated Holi in India back in the 1980s.

The cricket fans of both the countries recalled a very precious time when the relations between Pakistan and India were not disturbed the two nuclear-armed nations and cricket teams frequented each other’s countries quite often.

Pakistan toured India in 1987 to play a series of five Test matches and six ODIs.

The Green shirts won the Test series 1-0 after they were victorious by 16 runs in the final match of the series, the previous four games having been drawn.

Indian sports presenter Gautam Bhimani, sharing the throwback photo, said: “My favorite cricketing #Holi memory! The Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of @TajWestEnd Also the first time I met @wasimakramlive.”

