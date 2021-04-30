Adsense 970×250

FC Barcelona stunned by Granada with shocking home defeat

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 12:40 pm
Barcelona
Spanish Football club Barcelona suffered a shocking home defeat at the hands of Granada on Thursday night with Lionel Messi’s goal in vain as the Camp Nou giants let their LaLiga title advantage slip away.

Lionel Messi got Barcelona off to the perfect start with a first-half goal, but Darwin Machis equalised for Granada.

Granada substitute Jorge Molina struck the winner 11 minutes from time to consign Barca to a shock defeat.

Late on, the substitute Jorge Molina stunned the hosts by his winning goal.

Chances of getting at the top of the table by victory against Granada got crushed as they stay third, with five remaining matches to be played.

However, they level up with the legendary rivals of Real Madrid and slightly behind Atletico de Madrid.

On Saturday 8 May, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid will be locking horns against each other.

