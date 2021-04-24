Shoaib Malik slams PCB after embarrassing T20 defeat against Zimbabwe

Adsense 300×250

Star All-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an embarrassing defeat from Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club.

The green shirts on Friday had restricted Zimbabwe to a low total of 118 runs. However, the whole batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards managing only 99 runs on the scoreboard,

Pakistan so far lost the first time from Zimbabwe in a T20 match last 15 T20 encounters were won by green shirts.

Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team said in his tweet that,

“Unacquainted decision-makers need to take a step back; Babar & the chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for the coming time,”

“When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen, he added.

– Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021