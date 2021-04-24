Adsense 970×250

Shoaib Malik slams PCB after embarrassing T20 defeat against Zimbabwe

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 10:09 am
Adsense 300×600
pcb
Adsense 300×250

Star All-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an embarrassing defeat from Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club.

 The green shirts on Friday had restricted Zimbabwe to a low total of 118 runs. However, the whole batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards managing only 99 runs on the scoreboard,

Pakistan so far lost the first time from Zimbabwe in a T20 match last 15 T20 encounters were won by green shirts.

Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team said in his tweet that,

“Unacquainted decision-makers need to take a step back; Babar & the chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for the coming time,”

“When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen, he added.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
10 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Pak Vs Zim
17 hours ago
PAK Vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs

On Friday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second match...
PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Sets 119-Run Target For Pakistan In 2nd T20I
19 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Sets 119-Run Target For Pakistan In 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe has posted a 119-run target for Pakistan in the second T20...
toss
21 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Pakistan win the toss & elected to field first in 2nd T20I

Team Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first in...
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I
24 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I

Green shirts will be looking for another win against Zimbabwe in the...
wasim
1 day ago
Ex-skipper Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan with son in Dubai

Former skipper of Pakistan Cricket team Wasim Akram is known as the...

Recent News

Karachi weather
11 mins ago
Karachi’s Weather To Remain Dry and Dusty Today

Due to the heatwave in Karachi, the weather has become drier and...
Maryam Nawaz
21 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz To Arrive Karachi Today On A Two-Day Visit

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Karachi today (Saturday)...
oxygen pakistan
32 mins ago
Pakistan is on the verge of severe oxygen crisis, warns producers

The Pakistani oxygen distributors have warned the authorities of an acute gas...
Coronavirus
52 mins ago
Pakistan Reports Highest Single-Day Death Toll Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported the highest single-day death toll, reaching 157...