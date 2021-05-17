Double Click 970×250

Here’s why Usman Wazir’s fight for IBF Youth title delayed

Web Desk

17th May, 2021. 04:21 pm
Adsense 300×600
Usman Wazir's battle has been postponed due to Covid-19

Boxer Usman Wazir’s fight for the IBF Youth title has been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the details, the fight was scheduled to take place on May 22 in Manila under the MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions. A rescheduled date for the fight will be announced soon.

The 20-year-old last fought in on December 19, last year, knocking out Indonesia’s BS Lopez to retain ABF Asian belt, he won on October 3, 2020, in Islamabad.

Usman Wazir began his amateur boxing career in April 2015. He joined the Army Camp GHQ where Wazeer began his training with former Olympian Boxer Ahmed Ali Khan. Quickly rising through the ranks, Wazeer started competing at club level, then Islamabad level, HEC Pakistan All University level, and then Provincial level.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
5 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...
Faisal Edhi
5 hours ago
The situation in Palestine is very dangerous at the moment: Faisal Edhi

Pakistani philanthropist Faisal Edhi has said that the situation of Palestine is...
Palestine
5 hours ago
Pakistani celebrities raise voice for Palestine

The whole world has once again united for Palestine as Israel is...
Hania Aamir
5 hours ago
Hania Aamir Raises Her Voice Against Israel’s Brutality On Palestinians

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has joined the pro-Palestine protest outside the National...
Imran Khan Visit To Saudi Arabia
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan urges robust follow-up of his visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has urged a robust follow-up of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
44 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
5 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...