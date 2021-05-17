Usman Wazir's battle has been postponed due to Covid-19

Boxer Usman Wazir’s fight for the IBF Youth title has been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the details, the fight was scheduled to take place on May 22 in Manila under the MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions. A rescheduled date for the fight will be announced soon.

The 20-year-old last fought in on December 19, last year, knocking out Indonesia’s BS Lopez to retain ABF Asian belt, he won on October 3, 2020, in Islamabad.

Usman Wazir began his amateur boxing career in April 2015. He joined the Army Camp GHQ where Wazeer began his training with former Olympian Boxer Ahmed Ali Khan. Quickly rising through the ranks, Wazeer started competing at club level, then Islamabad level, HEC Pakistan All University level, and then Provincial level.