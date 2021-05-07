Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim for a clean sweep at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan won the first Test comprehensively beating Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs. Hasan Ali’s nine wickets coupled with Fawad Alam’s knock of 140 helped Pakistan cruise to a comfortable victory. Babar is yet to face defeat as Test captain of Pakistan.

Zimbabwe meanwhile will be hoping for better performance with bat and ball.

Zimbabwe are severely handicapped this time around by the loss of several experienced middle-order hands due to various reasons, with Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza all ruled out.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.