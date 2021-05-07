Double Click 970×250

Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Web Desk

07th May, 2021. 11:41 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim for a clean sweep at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan won the first Test comprehensively beating Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs. Hasan Ali’s nine wickets coupled with Fawad Alam’s knock of 140 helped Pakistan cruise to a comfortable victory. Babar is yet to face defeat as Test captain of Pakistan.

Zimbabwe meanwhile will be hoping for better performance with bat and ball.

Zimbabwe are severely handicapped this time around by the loss of several experienced middle-order hands due to various reasons, with Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza all ruled out.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

'Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team’ thinks Shoaib Malik
1 hour ago
‘Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team,’ thinks Shoaib Malik

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik thinks that the Pakistan team currently needs Wahab...
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award
21 hours ago
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award

Following their outstanding success in the ODI series against South Africa, Pakistani...
Shoaib Akhtar requests to people to wear masks and save lives
1 day ago
Shoaib Akhtar requests to people to wear masks and save lives

Pakistan Cricket Legend Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to people to wear masks...
PSL 6
3 days ago
PSL 6: Will the Remaining Matches Take Place in UAE?

In the latest developments, the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchise owners have...
KKR vs RCB
4 days ago
IPL 2021: KKR-RCB match postponed as players tested positive for COVID-19

Bad news for all the cricket lovers as the much-awaited clash of...
Thisara Perera
4 days ago
Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards
28 mins ago
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday,...
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions
53 mins ago
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions

Pakistan has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a cut in...
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan
1 hour ago
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan

Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,...
'Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team’ thinks Shoaib Malik
1 hour ago
‘Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team,’ thinks Shoaib Malik

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik thinks that the Pakistan team currently needs Wahab...