Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan has revealed prioritizing Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament over his County contract with Sussex.

Rashid has announced that he has placed his County contract with Sussex on hold in order to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He, however, appreciated the County for understanding his decision to take part in PSL’s franchise Lahore Qalandars.

According to media reports, Rashid said, “Unfortunately, I only played two games in PSL 6 and had to go away for national duty. Now I had the option to stay back in England and here I must appreciate Sussex for their help and understanding as I had to decide between missing five games with the county or playing a whole tournament like PSL which seemed like a better option, especially as the fans wanted me to play in the PSL.”

The young spinner also believes that participating in the PSL will provide Afghanistan players with valuable experience. It will assist in the building of relations between the Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket boards.

Khan said, “All the players who have come from Afghanistan and are playing the PSL. This is a great opportunity for them to come and play alongside top players and to improve their own cricket.”

“For all those Afghan youngsters who have not got an opportunity to play in other leagues. This is a great chance to prove that they have the skills and talent to play in top-level cricket,” he added.

Earlier, Rashid had announced to quit PSL to attend the national duty.

He had also thanked his fans for the support and hoped to join the league again next year.

Too soon leaving @thePSLt20 But have to attend National duty 🇦🇫 . Thank you @lahoreqalandars and to all the fans for the great support and love .INSHALLAH see you next year . 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ar6TJ1c0jc — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 23, 2021

Moreover, the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches will commence from June 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Six doubleheaders will be played during the event, including Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on the same day.

The matches will start at 8 pm UAE time (9 pm PST). The first match on the day of the doubleheader will start at 5 pm UAE time (6 pm PST).

Meanwhile, on the day of the doubleheader, the second match will start at 10 pm (11 pm PST).

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

On the other hand, the player’s replacement meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches took place after which all teams had the option to pick two additional players and take their squad up to 20 members.

Here are the new players of PSL 6:

Lahore Qalandars:

Tim David

Sultan Ahmed from UAE

Multan Sultans:

Shimron Hetymer

Johnson Charles from West Indies

Wasim Mohammad from UAE

Hammad Azam

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Haris

Islamabad United:

Mohammad Akhlaq

Quetta Gladiators:

Zahir Khan

Khurram Shehzad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Bismillah Khan