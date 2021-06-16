Pakistan’s Najia Rasool Wins Bronze In Asian Taekwondo Championship

Pakistan’s female martial artist Najia Rasool took home the bronze medal in the Poomsae event of the over-17 Women Individual Freestyle category at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Beirut.

Najia Rasool’s bronze medal was gained by Pakistan in the Poomsae event. Philippine’s team comprising Nikki Oliva, Kobe Macario, Juvenile Crisostomo, Jeordan Dominguez and Marvin Mori won the gold in the team event.

Pakistan’s Ayesha Noor, Najia Rasool, Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan, and Shahzeb Khan got silver.

“Our coaches trained us following the latest rules and regulations for this mega event. Pakistan has got taekwondo potential which needs grooming and can result in more medals in the future,” said Najia after winning bronze.

Pakistan’s medal-winners need patronage from the government as well as the private sector, she added.

“Sports federations which are bringing laurels for the country should be financially supported by the government,” added Najia.

In honour of medalists, South Asian Taekwondo Association president Omar Saeed gave a party to all officials and athletes.

Deputy Head of Mission Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon Aman Ullah also attended the dinner and praised Pakistan’s performance.

Punjab Taekwondo Association’s patron Sahil Chaudhry declared Rs50,000 cash prizes for the medal-winners.

Asian Taekwondo Championship, Kyurogi event will commence from today (Wednesday) at the Nouhad Naufal Indoor Stadium.