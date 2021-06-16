Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan’s Najia Rasool Wins Bronze In Asian Taekwondo Championship

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 12:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Najia Rasool Asian Taekwondo

Pakistan’s female martial artist Najia Rasool took home the bronze medal in the Poomsae event of the over-17 Women Individual Freestyle category at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Beirut.

Najia Rasool’s bronze medal was gained by Pakistan in the Poomsae event. Philippine’s team comprising Nikki Oliva, Kobe Macario, Juvenile Crisostomo, Jeordan Dominguez and Marvin Mori won the gold in the team event.

Pakistan’s Ayesha Noor, Najia Rasool, Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan, and Shahzeb Khan got silver.

“Our coaches trained us following the latest rules and regulations for this mega event. Pakistan has got taekwondo potential which needs grooming and can result in more medals in the future,” said Najia after winning bronze.

Pakistan’s medal-winners need patronage from the government as well as the private sector, she added.

“Sports federations which are bringing laurels for the country should be financially supported by the government,” added Najia.

In honour of medalists, South Asian Taekwondo Association president Omar Saeed gave a party to all officials and athletes.

Deputy Head of Mission Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon Aman Ullah also attended the dinner and praised Pakistan’s performance.

Punjab Taekwondo Association’s patron Sahil Chaudhry declared Rs50,000 cash prizes for the medal-winners.

Asian Taekwondo Championship, Kyurogi event will commence from today (Wednesday) at the Nouhad Naufal Indoor Stadium.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Steve Smith ICC Rankings
55 seconds ago
Steve Smith Reclaims No.1 Position in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings

Australia batsman Steve Smith has reclaimed the No.1 position in the MRF Tyres...
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt's Land In Karachi
13 mins ago
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt’s Land In Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered to remove encroachments from all government...
ECB apologized
37 mins ago
ENG vs IND: ECB Extends Apology For Laying Out used pitch for women’s Test

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended an apology for...
Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary charging
49 mins ago
Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary DC fast charging

To obtain years of free charging, you don't have to buy a...
Shaan Shahid token tax
54 mins ago
Excise Department stops Shaan Shahid for non-payment of token tax

Pakistani actor, producer, model, writer and film director, Armaghan Shahid, better known...
Ronaldo Coca Cola
1 hour ago
Ronaldo Discards Coca-Cola Bottles During Presser, stock prices dropped 1.6%

Legendary Portugal Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo action of removing two Coca-Cola bottles has brought...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Steve Smith ICC Rankings
55 seconds ago
Steve Smith Reclaims No.1 Position in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings

Australia batsman Steve Smith has reclaimed the No.1 position in the MRF Tyres...
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt's Land In Karachi
13 mins ago
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt’s Land In Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered to remove encroachments from all government...
ECB apologized
37 mins ago
ENG vs IND: ECB Extends Apology For Laying Out used pitch for women’s Test

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended an apology for...
Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary charging
49 mins ago
Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary DC fast charging

To obtain years of free charging, you don't have to buy a...