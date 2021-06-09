Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars (LQ) Vs Islamabad United (IU) Live Updates

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 09:54 pm
PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

PSL 2021 Live Score: The 15th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live score updates you can check here.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to Bowl first.

Squad:

Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Score Updates

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 Wickets

Islamabad United143/9
Lahore Qalandars144/5

Live Tweets:

lahore vs islamabad
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United

Rashid Khan's consecutive boundaries in the final over helped Lahore to defeat...
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar
1 hour ago
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar

Irfan Pathan stated that the bowler shouldn’t run after pace as swing...
lahore vs islamabad
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars 98/4 after 15 overs vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have reached 98 runs for the loss of four wickets...
PSL 6 Points Table 2021
2 hours ago
PSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

PSL 6 Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL...
lahore vs islamabad
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars 57/2 after 10 overs vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have reached 57 for the loss of two wickets after...
lahore vs islamabad
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars 33/1 after 5 overs vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandar has reached 31 runs for the loss of one wicket...
