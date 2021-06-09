PSL 2021 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars (LQ) Vs Islamabad United (IU) Live Updates

PSL 2021 Live Score: The 15th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live score updates you can check here.
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to Bowl first.
Squad:
It's almost time! ⏰@lahoreqalandars have won the toss and will bowl first.
Here are the lineups for both teams today. Kaun jeet raha hai? #HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/DaYJgAHXy2
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 9, 2021
Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Score Updates
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 Wickets
|Islamabad United
|143/9
|Lahore Qalandars
|144/5
Live Tweets:
As easy as that 😎@76Shadabkhan picks up his first wicket as the zing bails light up again!#MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 I #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/OQwrnFxQfW
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 9, 2021
.@rashidkhan_19 kay saath no naughty business!
He lights up the stumps for the sixth @IsbUnited wicket!#HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/fEVAamEzBK
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 9, 2021