Copa America: Messi Bags First Int’l Trophy As Argentina Clinches final Victory Against Brazil

Argentina’s lucky charm Lionel Messi downed Brazil 1-0 to take the Copa America title at the Maracanã Stadium.

When the match ended, the tearful and joyful goat was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

The captain has four goals and five assists and has been involved in nine of the team’s 11 goals so far in the tournament.

The 34-year-old has also made it clear just how determined he is to win the tournament and finally lift a senior international trophy with Argentina.

He said after the semi-final win over Colombia, “We are very excited, happy, personally, I want to play one more, what I want most is to win a title with the national team.”

Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker scored on some poor defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and throw it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament. Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely frightened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

After winning the title, Messi and Brazil’s Neymar shared a long hug after the Copa America Final which was a major respectful moment and fans felt really overwhelmed as the scene went viral online.