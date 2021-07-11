Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Copa America: Messi Bags First Int’l Trophy As Argentina Clinches final Victory Against Brazil

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 09:42 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Copa America Messi wins

Argentina’s lucky charm Lionel Messi downed Brazil 1-0 to take the Copa America title at the Maracanã Stadium.

Lionel Messi and his teammates secured a spectacular victory after winning the first international trophy as Argentina wins the Copa America football championship against Brazil.

When the match ended, the tearful and joyful goat was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

The captain has four goals and five assists and has been involved in nine of the team’s 11 goals so far in the tournament.

The 34-year-old has also made it clear just how determined he is to win the tournament and finally lift a senior international trophy with Argentina.

He said after the semi-final win over Colombia, “We are very excited, happy, personally, I want to play one more, what I want most is to win a title with the national team.”

Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker scored on some poor defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and throw it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament. Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely frightened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

After winning the title, Messi and Brazil’s Neymar shared a long hug after the Copa America Final which was a major respectful moment and fans felt really overwhelmed as the scene went viral online.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 11th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 11th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 11th July 2021, Check currency...
gold rate in pakistan
6 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (11th July 2021) is Rs. 93020...
england vs pakistan
9 hours ago
England vs Pakistan: England beats Pakistan by 52 runs

After recording an enormous 9-wicket win in the opening ODI, the England...
Kompal
9 hours ago
Kompal Iqbal Posts a Lovely Throwback Picture of Her Engagement Ceremony

Kompal Iqbal is a talented actress and model with a lot of...
Eshal Fayyaz
9 hours ago
Eshal Fayyaz adorns in her stylish and trendy dressing

Eshal Fayyaz is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She started her...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 11th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 11th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 11th July 2021, Check currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
6 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 11th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
gold rate in pakistan
6 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (11th July 2021) is Rs. 93020...