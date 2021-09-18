I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow: Chris Gayle

Tahir Yameen

19th Sep, 2021. 12:40 am
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle a West Indian cricketer, is a well-known figure in the sport and is known for his ferocious hitting power.

Gayle, the aggressive West Indies batsman who hit long sixes, won the hearts of all Pakistanis. In his message on social networking site Twitter, aggressive batsman Gayle said, “I am going to Pakistan tomorrow. Who coming with me”?

Also readPakistan fans, cricketers in shock as New Zealand abandon tour over ‘safety’ concerns

It should be noted that New Zealand has abruptly canceled its visit to Pakistan yesterday.

After the cancellation of the tour of New Zealand, the international cricketers also criticized the attitude of New Zealand.

